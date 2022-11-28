Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 16,590 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,590 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of CX stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About CEMEX

Several research firms recently weighed in on CX. BNP Paribas lowered CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

(Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.