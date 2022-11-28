Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 294 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,257,000 after buying an additional 3,052,975 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after buying an additional 1,459,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,429.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,074,000 after buying an additional 1,206,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after buying an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,165,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.32.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $198,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $198,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $72,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,623 shares of company stock valued at $565,393 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

