Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 516 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 119,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $44.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 235.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.46%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

