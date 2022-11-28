Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 701 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 1,654.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,244,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,668,000 after buying an additional 3,059,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 247.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,021,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,271,000 after buying an additional 1,440,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 302.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,772,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,257,000 after buying an additional 1,332,016 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NI opened at $27.29 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NI. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

