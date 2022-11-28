Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 723 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $77.95 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $105.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.50.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $465,668.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,316,981.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

