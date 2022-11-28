Corient Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPB. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,701,000 after acquiring an additional 362,607 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,855.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 317,172 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 305.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 378,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after acquiring an additional 285,248 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CPB opened at $53.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.
In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
