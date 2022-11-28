Corient Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPB. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,701,000 after acquiring an additional 362,607 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,855.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 317,172 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 305.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 378,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after acquiring an additional 285,248 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $53.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.