Corient Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UA. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

