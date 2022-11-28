Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stake Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,215 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.99% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $29,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 20.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,666,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 44,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OFC. StockNews.com raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $27.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $29.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.