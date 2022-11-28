Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AR Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,901.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth about $111,000. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $3.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. Credit Suisse Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

CS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. AlphaValue lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

