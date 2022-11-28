D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369,033 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 421.5% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,147 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $162,667,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $83.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.01. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.44%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

