Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.48% of Deckers Outdoor worth $32,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after acquiring an additional 824,045 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $44,789,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,827,000 after acquiring an additional 136,976 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 72.8% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 244,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,043,000 after acquiring an additional 103,172 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $20,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DECK opened at $381.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.72. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $424.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.31 million. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at $30,790,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,080 shares of company stock worth $3,431,162 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.42.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

