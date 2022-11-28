Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAL opened at $35.10 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Melius began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

