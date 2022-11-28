Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 43,997 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,997 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.16% of Guidewire Software worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,072,000 after buying an additional 157,775 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,316,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,421,000 after buying an additional 140,725 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 32,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $464,993.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $58.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average is $69.45. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $119.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

