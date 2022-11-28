Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 5,879 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.22% of Alaska Air Group worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Melius started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

Shares of ALK opened at $46.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 117.25 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

