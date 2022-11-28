Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 101.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 84,774 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.33% of Ryder System worth $11,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 156.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 68,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 42,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 124.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 126.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 50.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on R. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

Ryder System Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 16,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,365,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,042.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,372 shares of company stock worth $9,746,884 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of R stock opened at $96.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $97.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading

