Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 492.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 416,735 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.16% of Old Republic International worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth about $579,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 16.1% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 77,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Old Republic International by 31.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 56,526 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Old Republic International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 1,011.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 152,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Shares of ORI stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

