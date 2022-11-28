Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of Casey’s General Stores worth $12,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,707,000 after buying an additional 61,866 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 803,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,244,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 639,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,352,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after buying an additional 33,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,413,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $241.50 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $242.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.63.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also

