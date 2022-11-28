Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 527.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297,004 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.30% of PacWest Bancorp worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 18.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 168.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PACW stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.39. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $51.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.