Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,403 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.34% of PBF Energy worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 724.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $45.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.75. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBF. Wolfe Research upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their target price on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,012.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading

