Deutsche Bank AG Buys 36,908 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,908 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.57% of Frontdoor worth $11,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair cut shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Frontdoor Stock Up 0.1 %

FTDR opened at $23.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.31 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 1,165.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

