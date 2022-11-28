Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,889 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.14% of Eventbrite worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 13.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 12.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 12.9% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

EB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

EB opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $699.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $67.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

