Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,635 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.16% of SouthState worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in SouthState by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.2% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $87.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.42. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $72.25 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89. SouthState had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSB. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

In other SouthState news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SouthState news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 72,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,515,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $294,487.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,376.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,965,283 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

