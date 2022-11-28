Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,336 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.14% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,481,079,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,579 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,617,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,324,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $110.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.95. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.