Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 212,798 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.92% of A10 Networks worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,580,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,904,000 after buying an additional 163,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in A10 Networks by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,971,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,508,000 after buying an additional 148,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in A10 Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,416,000 after buying an additional 26,989 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in A10 Networks by 35.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,131,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,273,000 after buying an additional 296,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in A10 Networks by 11.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 105,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,143 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $91,082.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,925.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other A10 Networks news, Director Eric Singer sold 60,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,090,343.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,566 shares in the company, valued at $838,653.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $91,082.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,925.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,684 shares of company stock worth $1,271,426. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATEN stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

