Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,323 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.52% of Delek US worth $9,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,256,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,655,000 after purchasing an additional 254,547 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Delek US by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,306 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 241,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Delek US by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DK shares. StockNews.com raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Delek US from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Delek US from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $33.78 on Monday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

