Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,531 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,788 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.19% of IDACORP worth $10,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

IDA stock opened at $108.93 on Monday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

