Deutsche Bank AG Has $10.24 Million Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 2,035.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,953 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of Paylocity worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 5,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Trading Up 0.1 %

PCTY opened at $215.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.45. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paylocity Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCTY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.