Deutsche Bank AG Has $10.24 Million Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 2,035.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,953 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of Paylocity worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 5,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paylocity Trading Up 0.1 %
PCTY opened at $215.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.45. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.46 and a beta of 1.08.
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.
