Deutsche Bank AG Has $10.50 Million Stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.90% of Repay worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Repay in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Repay by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Repay in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $481,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,560,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,563,742.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $103,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Kight bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $481,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,560,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,563,742.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 181,000 shares of company stock worth $1,278,570. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPAY stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $751.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -828.17 and a beta of 0.79. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPAY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stephens started coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Repay to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.90.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

