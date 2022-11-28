Deutsche Bank AG Has $10.74 Million Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.26% of Cirrus Logic worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

CRUS stock opened at $75.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

