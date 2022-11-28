Deutsche Bank AG Has $11.35 Million Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.38% of Grand Canyon Education worth $11,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,050,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 960,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,486,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 14,121 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

LOPE opened at $111.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.94. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $112.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Grand Canyon Education

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

