Deutsche Bank AG Has $12.13 Million Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,908 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.02% of ModivCare worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MODV. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 217.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,330,000 after purchasing an additional 524,529 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in ModivCare by 117.3% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 659,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,764,000 after buying an additional 355,960 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ModivCare by 66.7% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,695,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in ModivCare by 81.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 330,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,094,000 after buying an additional 148,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ModivCare by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,760,000 after buying an additional 55,736 shares during the last quarter.

MODV stock opened at $84.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.44. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $154.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ModivCare in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

