Deutsche Bank AG Has $12.36 Million Holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,971 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.69% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $12,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,203,000 after buying an additional 1,718,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 124.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,089,000 after buying an additional 948,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 39.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,499,000 after buying an additional 415,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 146.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after buying an additional 332,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 192.7% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 154,150 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITOS opened at $19.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $709.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.45. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

