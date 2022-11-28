Deutsche Bank AG Has $9.69 Million Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,058 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 767,049 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of American Airlines Group worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 105.8% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.50 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AAL shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

