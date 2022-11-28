Deutsche Bank AG Has $9.83 Million Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.33% of Blueprint Medicines worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.
Shares of BPMC opened at $44.89 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $111.78. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.53.
Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.
