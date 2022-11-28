Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $12,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $16,044,612.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $108.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

