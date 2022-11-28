Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 529.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118,619 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.36% of Chindata Group worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter worth $939,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,109,000 after acquiring an additional 904,914 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter worth $2,785,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 31.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.
Chindata Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CD opened at $6.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $10.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Chindata Group Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
