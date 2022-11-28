Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 529.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118,619 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.36% of Chindata Group worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter worth $939,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,109,000 after acquiring an additional 904,914 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter worth $2,785,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 31.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CD opened at $6.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Chindata Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $154.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Chindata Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.