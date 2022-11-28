Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,087 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $58.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.47.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

