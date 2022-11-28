Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 969,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,221 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 2.60% of TPI Composites worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $11.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $495.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $459.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.89 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 66.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TPIC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on TPI Composites to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TPI Composites from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

Insider Activity at TPI Composites

In related news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

See Also

