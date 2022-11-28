Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 516,495 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) by 190.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516,495 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 2.00% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 43.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,793,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,509,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,090 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $7.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $288.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Stoke Therapeutics

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STOK shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

