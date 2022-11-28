Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 91,313 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,313 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 2.15% of Pulmonx worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUNG. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,445,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,115,000 after acquiring an additional 502,100 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at $17,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pulmonx Price Performance

In other news, Director Richard Ferrari acquired 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $28,875.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,485.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,558,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Ferrari bought 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,875.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,035 shares in the company, valued at $159,485.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

LUNG opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $216.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

