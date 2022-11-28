Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of Restaurant Brands International worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,576,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,194,262,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,912,000 after acquiring an additional 595,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,508 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,821,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,042,000 after acquiring an additional 257,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,070,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,387 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,478 shares of company stock worth $13,378,914. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.95.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $66.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

