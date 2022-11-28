Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,475 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.33% of NorthWestern worth $10,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 366.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 108.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 366.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 79.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $58.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.62%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,502 shares of company stock worth $663,637 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

