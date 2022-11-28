Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,330 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.24% of Balchem worth $9,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth $11,902,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,501,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 696,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,336,000 after acquiring an additional 48,041 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth $6,163,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Balchem stock opened at $141.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 0.64. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $173.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

