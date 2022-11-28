Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,842,517 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.25% of Pegasystems worth $9,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 5,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $37.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $118.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.35%.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Pegasystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $39,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $52,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.