Deutsche Bank AG Sells 12,608 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.46% of Crescent Energy worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

CRGY opened at $14.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 2.42.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRGY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Energy

In other Crescent Energy news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crescent Energy news, CFO Brandi Kendall bought 2,500 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $35,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $119,765. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $116,110. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

