Deutsche Bank AG Sells 145,406 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,869,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 145,406 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.86% of Infinera worth $10,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,973 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,673,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,684,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,946,000 after acquiring an additional 420,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,220,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after acquiring an additional 261,339 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera Stock Performance

INFN stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $390.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INFN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.