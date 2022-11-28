Deutsche Bank AG Sells 16,713 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 16,713 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of PDC Energy worth $10,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 59,397 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 14,121 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $1,145,777.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,868 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,509.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,649.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 14,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $1,145,777.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,026,509.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,839 shares of company stock worth $4,658,166 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $75.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average is $67.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

