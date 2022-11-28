Deutsche Bank AG Sells 23,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.18% of ShockWave Medical worth $12,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,260,361.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,260,361.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total value of $7,224,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,926 shares in the company, valued at $19,969,410.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,950 shares of company stock worth $12,878,404 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ShockWave Medical Trading Up 0.1 %

SWAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

SWAV opened at $264.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.42 and a beta of 1.03. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ShockWave Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.