Deutsche Bank AG Sells 24,102 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,102 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.21% of IPG Photonics worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.20.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

IPGP stock opened at $91.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.68. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $176.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,404,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,531,424.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.