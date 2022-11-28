Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,691 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.34% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $10,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTSI. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,969,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 133,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,101,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $1,295,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,945,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,101,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,533 shares of company stock valued at $33,889,374. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $68.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $80.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTSI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

